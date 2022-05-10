Minister appoints new members to park authority

The Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, has appointed two new members to the Snowdonia National Park Authority.

The Minister confirmed that Naomi Luhde-Thompson and Delyth Lloyd have been appointed to the authority.

In their roles, they will help guide the work of the National Park, supporting its leadership, and contributing to the development of plans and priorities for the future. Both appointments are for four years, until 2026.

Julie James, said: “Both Naomi and Delyth bring a vast experience with them, and I am looking forward to working with them.

“Our national park authorities now play a more important role than ever in addressing issues of national and international importance such as mitigating climate change, decarbonisation, halting biodiversity loss and promoting more sustainable tourism.