Mischievous magic in winter wonderland
Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho and Leeds children’s theatre company, Tutti Frutti Productions, have produced a new show for children aged 3+.
The magical show, called Jack Frost and the Search for Winter, is coming to Aberystwyth this weekend, exploring important themes around climate change.
Written by Coelho, the show offers a unique story based on this frosty character who possesses winter’s magic.
Jack is a mischievous young boy with a frozen touch. He transforms the landscape and brings the colours of autumn and the chill of cold winter, but this year the snow and frost disappear and along with it, Jack’s extraordinary magic is gone.
He and his new friend, Annika, must go on a journey to search for winter and to restore Jack’s power.
On their journey they meet an array of mythical and seasonal characters who lead them to find winter.
This is one of Joseph Coelho’s many projects since becoming Children’s Laurette this summer.
Coelho said: “As well as working alongside the brilliant creative team, one of the joys of writing Jack Frost and the Search for Winter was researching the various personifications of the seasons that occur globally.
“I felt like a detective uncovering a new myth, a new fairy tale, one centred around a delight in frost and snow and thrilling, chilling winds.
“Through research I found a new appreciation for the common human experience of nipped fingers and cold noses and a marvelling at a clear sky. Jack frost and his family, it seems, are never far away”.
Coelho is a multi-award-winning children’s author and playwright. He writes across several mediums for children including stage plays, picture books, non-fiction and middle grade.
His latest ‘Story told in poems’, The Girl Who Became a Tree was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal and received a special mention from the Bologna Ragazzi Award 2021.
Wendy Harris, Artistic Director of Tutti Frutti, said: “We are delighted to be working with Joseph Coelho and director Eleanor Manners to bring this new Jack Frost story to schools and theatres this winter.
“The climate emergency is the defining question of our time which for children can seem overwhelming, but through Joseph’s beautiful storytelling, and our talented cast and creative team we have brought this world to life. We hope children and families leave with a feeling of hope and optimism renewed.”
See the show at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Sunday, 20 November, at 1.30pm or 3.30pm.
