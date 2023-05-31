A missing child and a jet-skier had to be rescued from the sea off Barmouth on bank holiday Monday.
The Aberdovey Coastguard Rescue Team was called into action twice on Monday (29 May).
On Facebook it said: “Team tasked to a kayaker brought ashore off Cemetery Beach area by a jet-skier. Assisted by Aberdyfi Harbourmaster, the casualty was medically assessed.
“Whilst on scene we were further tasked to an 'immediate' incident in Barmouth assisting Barmouth Coastguard Rescue / Gwylwyr y Glannau Abermaw and North Wales Police locate a missing child. Thankfully child located safely en-route.”
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency press officer said: “Aberdovey Coastguard Rescue Team responded to reports of a male in difficulty on a jetski at Barmouth on Monday 29 May.
“The alarm was raised at about 12.15pm. He was located by Barmouth harbour master safe and well."
Referring to the other incident, they said: “Aberdovey and Barmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams and Barmouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat assisted North Wales Police to find a missing child on Barmouth beach on Monday 29 May.
“The alarm was raised at about 12.50pm. The child was located safe and well and reunited with parents.
