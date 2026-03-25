MOBY Dick, Herman Melville’s great white whale, is poised to breach the waters of Fishguard Bay again seven decades after Fishguard and Goodwick proved a memorable setting for John Huston’s classic film.
September’s Ar Ymyl y Tir/On Land’s Edge Festival will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the cinematic release of the acclaimed Hollywood movie starring Gregory Peck, Richard Basehart, Orson Welles and Leo Genn – after managing to hook a whopping £44,300 National Lottery Heritage grant.
Scenes showing Ahab’s ship, the Peqeod, were filmed in Fishguard Bay with many locals drafted in as extras, while the Fishguard Bay Hotel and Fishguard Arms were taken over by the cast and crew.
Memories of the days Tinsel Town came to north Pembrokeshire include the legend of the 70-ft model whale lost at sea, the night a starstruck Miss Fishguard danced with actor Leo Genn at Fishguard Town Hall and the thrill of seeing Hollywood A-lister Peck visiting local shops.
The autumn festival will feature a giant model whale heading a lantern parade organised by Cardigan’s Small World Theatre, literary talks on whaling, plus an augmented reality great white whale out in the bay.
The project also aims to collate souvenirs, mementoes and memories from local people as well as hosting discussions on the sea environment, the local maritime heritage and modern-day attitudes towards whaling.
Other plans include display boards featuring ‘Humpy’, the humpback whale who unexpectedly turned up in Fishguard Bay in 2024, a screening of Moby Dick at Theatr Gwaun and a mural marking the event.
OLE chairman Dr Patrick Thomas described the awarding of the grant as ‘a huge vote of confidence in Theatr Gwaun and Small World Theatre’.
“Together we will create a joyous celebration of a remarkable episode in the history of Fishguard and Goodwick, and ensure that people's living memories of that time are recorded and preserved for posterity," he added.
Cliff Benson, founder of Sea Trust Wales, said: “We, as a community-based charity, are delighted to be able to take part in the On Lands Edge Festival and highlight the need to protect our Whales, Dolphins and Porpoises, rather than hunt them.
“Part of our contribution will be a presentation at Theatr Gwaun which will explore how the cultural and historical attitudes of the public around the globe have largely changed in favour of conserving Whales.
“There will also be other contributors adding to and enhancing the festival over the weekend which we believe will positively embrace all ages of our community, locals and visitors.”
The Theatr Gwaun-based project also has the backing of Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council as well as local history groups Ein Hanes and Hanes Abergwaun.
“What excellent news!” said Fishguard and Goodwick town mayor Cllr Billy Shaw. “This will add another fantastic festival to Fishguard and Goodwick's ever-expanding list of events.
“Every event we hold in the twin towns helps promote Fishguard and Goodwick on the local and national stage and this will certainly add to that.
“It is offering something unique that will catch the attention of locals and visitors alike.”
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