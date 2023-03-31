LIVE firing will take place in Cardigan Bay, off the Aberystwyth coast, next week.
MOD Aberporth has issued an advance warning that live firing will take place out at sea on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week in the ‘Cardigan Bay danger area’ which will be cleared of shipping during the tests.
The bay is used as a military testing and training area, with activities occuring daily including low flying aircraft, missile evaluation, laser firing and bombing.
The danger area is used by QinetiQ who are based in Aberporth.
A small area off the coast of Aberporth will be closed to shipping on Monday between 10am and 4pm.
Then on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, a large area off the coast of Aberystwyth will be closed between 10am and 4pm whilst the range is active.
Announcements are made over VHF radio at the start and end of activity.
The danger area in the bay was established during the Second World War and covers 6,500 square kilometres of Cardigan Bay from sea level to unlimited height.