A Ceredigion business has been honoured at the fourth Welsh Restaurant Awards 2023.
The Moody Cow in Llwyncelyn, Aberaeron has been named Welsh Restaurant of the Year.
The Welsh Restaurant Awards look to celebrate the diverse range of restaurants and fine dining establishments that Wales has to offer.
After a difficult few years for the restaurant industry, these awards recognise the dedication and perseverance of those restaurants that work towards providing their customers with a quality dining experience.
The Moody Cow was one of the finalists in the Welsh Restaurant of the Year category. The competition was fierce, but they received the recognition and took the trophy home following the announcement of the winners on Monday, 27 November.
Chris and Geraint Thomas from The Moody Cow said: “We’d like to thank our wonderful customers for your continued support, without whom, winning this award would not have been possible. We’re proud to be bringing the award back to Ceredigion and feel it’s a testament to the hard work and dedication from our fabulous team of staff in delivering great quality and service, whilst championing Welsh produce.”
A spokesperson for the awards said: “This was another amazing opportunity for us to showcase the absolute best of the Welsh Restaurant sector.
"These awards aim to provide a platform to those who have dedicated their career in providing us with delicious dishes across multiple cuisines in a timely manner and affordable prices.
"We want to congratulate all of our winners on their accomplishments.”
The Thai Restaurant of the Year has been awarded to the Arod Dee Thai Noddle Bar in Bangor, while the winner of the Mexican Restaurant of the Year is Burrito Blasus in Blaenau Ffestiniog. Outstanding Restaurant of the Year is The Hungry Ram in Tregaron.
The Bank in Barmouth was highly commended in the European Restaurant category, as was Aberystwyth's Medina in the category to name the Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year.
La Calabria was highly commended in the Italian Restaurant of the Year category. Bangor's Shapla Tandoori was also highly commended in two categories to find the Indian Restaurant and Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year. Twnti Seafood Restaurant in Pwllheli was highly commended in the Seafood Restaurant of the Year category, Crwst in Cardigan was highly commended for Family Restaurant of the Year
Family Restaurant of the Year
Butterflies Bar & Kitchen (Blaenavon)
Highly Commended went to Crwst (Cardigan)