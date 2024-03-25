The following restaurants, cafes and canteens received five-out-of-five: Haulfryn - Gimblet Rock Holiday Park, Pwllheli, Poolside Bar at Glan Gwna Lodge, Caeathro, Desi Food Point at 230 - 232 Stryd Fawr, Bangor, Hendre Coed Isaf at Hendre Coed Isaf Caravan Park, Llanaber, Olympios at 147 - 149 Stryd Fawr, Bangor, Siop a Chaffi Llanfrothen, Y Tebot Bach at Paddleworks, Bala, Molly's at The Chalet Coed Helen Holiday Park, Caernarfon, The Bistro at Hebog, Beddgelert, Hot Meals Project, Bangor, Breaktimes at Uned 17a Ystâd Ddiwydiannol Penamser, Porthmadog, Crust at Unit 2 The Haven Lôn Garmon, Abersoch, and The Hub at Morlais Stryd Fawr, Abersoch.