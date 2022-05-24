More lifeguard patrols for Ceredigion beaches

Lifeguards are now on patrol across Ceredigion ( Cambrian News )

THE RNLI in Ceredigion has launched its summer beach safety campaign as statistics show over 2.6million people flocked to enjoy Welsh beaches which were patrolled by the charity’s lifeguards in 2021.

Ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend and half-term holidays, the RNLI with the support of HM Coastguard are launching a water safety campaign, urging everyone to remember that if you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live.

RNLI lifeguards provide seasonal safety service on 37 of Wales’ busiest beaches. Last year the charity’s lifeguards in Wales responded to 1,692 incidents over the busy summer months. With this summer expected to be just as busy, the RNLI is piloting a new QR code initiative to help beach visitors stay safe.

This week, RNLI lifeguards returned to their posts between 10am-6pm to offer safety patrols over the school half term holidays at Aberystwyth South, Tresaith and Aberporth in Ceredigion.

Lifeguards will also increase the service to daily safety patrols on Llangrannog, Aberporth and Borth.

Tirion Dowsett, RNLI Water Safety Lifeguard Supervisor in Ceredigion says lifeguards are looking forward to seeing the reaction to the new QR code safety project: “We appreciate that some families can feel nervous to approach our lifeguards for advice, or perhaps the lifeguard may be carrying out patrols when they visit the unit.