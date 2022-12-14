COUNCIL officials in Ceredigion warn that the arctic blast is set to last until at least Sunday as they reveal that more than 1,000 tonnes of salt has been spread over the last week.
Since, Wednesday, 7 December, Ceredigion County Council says it has been busy keeping the main roads safe, as well as replenishing grit boxes that provide motorists and pedestrians with the means of self-help.
Where possible, schools have also been treated to allow safe access to pupils, staff and parents.
Ceredigion County Council says itwill continue to carry out this work for as long as required and resources are available.
Since 7 December the Council has:
• Carried out 34 gritting runs
• Spread 1,080 tonnes of salt
• Gritted 19,400 miles of highway
• Received a large volume of requests relating to the Winter Service
All requests for assistance are responded to on a prioritised basis as resources allow and in as timely a manner as possible.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Council Leader and Cabinet Member with responsibility for Civil Contingencies, said: “Our workforce and support teams are working hard to make travel as safe as possible in the county. Many thanks to the residents of Ceredigion for their appreciation and support during this time.”
There may be impacts on services such as waste collection due to the weather. Ceredigion County Council advises residents to keep an eye on the web page for any Waste Collection Service disruptions.
Think about your journey before venturing out and consider if the journey is essential. Non-essential journeys may risk you and others.