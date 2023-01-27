More than one in 20 people in Gwynedd aged under 35 years old identify with an LGBTQA+ sexual orientation, new census figures show.
Stonewall said the latest census breakdown shows that with each passing generation, more people feel safer to come out as LGBTQA+ and live as their true selves.
The census data shows 1,495 people aged between 16 and 24 years old in Gwynedd said they identified with a sexuality other than heterosexual when the census took place in March 2021, alongside 660 aged 25 to 34.
It means about 7.9 per cent of those aged under 35 in Gwynedd said they identified with an LGBTQA+ sexuality.
Across England and Wales, the majority of LGBTQA+ people were aged between 16 and 34 years (57.9 per cent), with about 6.2 per cent of the age group identifying with a minority sexuality.
The category LGBTQA+ covers people identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual, as well as pansexual, asexual, queer or any other sexual orientation apart from heterosexual.
The proportion of LGBTQA+ young people varied across the nation with Brighton and Hove at the top of the list (14.8 per cent of under-35s) and Slough at the bottom (2.8 per cent).
Additionally, the data shows females in Gwynedd were more likely to identify with a minority sexuality – with 1,880 saying they were not straight compared to 1,350 males.
Nationally, 830,000 females (3.3 per cent) identified with an LGBQTA+ sexual orientation compared to 706,000 males (3 per cent).
The census also asked people, for the first time, about their gender identity. In Gwynedd, 365 (0.4 per cent) people said they did not identify with the gender assigned to them at birth.
The figures show 175 people aged 16 to 24 years said they were transgender – accounting for 47.9 per cent of the trans community in the area.
In England and Wales, people aged 16 to 24 years old were the most likely age group to have said their gender identity was different from their sex registered at birth.
About 1 per cent of the younger age cohort said they were trans, followed by 0.8 per cent of people aged between 24 and 34 and 0.6 per cent of people aged 35 to 44 years old.
Stonewall said: "Following the initial data showing over 1.5 million lesbian, gay and bi people living in England and Wales, we now see that younger generations feel safer to be themselves.
"Each generation reports more lesbian, gay and bi people than the last – but that doesn’t necessarily mean there are now simply more of us. It suggests that older generations were not always safe or free to speak about their experiences, or lacked the language to describe them."
The charity added the data is a reminder to leaders, institutions and governments to champion the LGBTQA+ community.