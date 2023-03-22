Six fundraisers from Llanon organised a bingo night and a coffee morning and raised more than £4,000 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
The fundraisers were Nia Wyn Harries, her mum Janet Jones, her grandmother Anita Jones and her great aunt Dilys Jones, along with Nia Roberts and her auntie Mary Lewis.
Nia Wyn Harries, 31, said: “We all have relatives who have had cancer and some of them have had chemotherapy at Bronglais Hospital.
“We wanted to raise some money for the appeal for a new chemotherapy day unit to say thank you for the care.
“Cancer affects everyone and with the number of patients rising it is important we have a purpose-built unit with more privacy and one that is local.
“We held a bingo night and a coffee morning at the White Swan pub, which is run by my brother, Dylan Jones.
“They were great community events and we had brilliant support,” added Nia, who is an admin officer for Mudiad Meithrin.
“We want to thank everyone who helped with the two events, those who donated raffle prizes, the people who came along and the White Swan for hosting.”
Ysgol Llanon also held a harvest thanksgiving service and donated £150 from that event to the total.
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are grateful to the Llanon fundraising group and Llanon school for their support and to everyone else who has donated to the appeal.”
“We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
“Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.”
For further information on the appeal, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk