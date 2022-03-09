More traveller sites will be needed to meet demand

The gypsy site in Machynlleth, pictured in 200 before development, may need to be expanded for more families, a report has said ( File photo )

A GYPSY and travellers’ site in Machynlleth will likely need to be expanded or another site put in place to meet ongoing demand, a report has found, as Powys council completes its latest review.

Work on a project to turn an unofficial camp site which developed on the outskirts of Machynlleth into a permanent one began in 2020.

The newly developed site “now has five pitches currently occupied by Romany travellers,” the latest Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment (GTAA) from Powys council’s Housing Service reports.

The development, which required land from Machynlleth Golf Club and cost £1.326m to bring to fruition, was given the go-ahead two years ago after years of talks, and was completed in early 2021.

The new assessment report now “considers that further provision will be needed for other family members living or connected with the Machynlleth community”.

The overall assessment for the county found that more accommodation is likely to be needed across Powys for gypsies and travellers over the next five years.

The assessment is intended to give the council the information needed to plan strategically for meeting the current and future needs of gypsies and travellers. “The assessment has found that here is an identified need for expansion of gypsy and traveller pitches in the county in the coming five years by 15 plots,” Powys County Council said.

“Out of the 15 plots needed in the next five years, 13 are in the area that the council is the planning authority and the other two are in the national park area.

“In addition, a further nine plots, six in the council area and three in the national park area, will be needed over the period of the LDP, which runs until 2033.

“The council has a legal duty to make sure that the identified need for pitches is met, by making provision for sites to be developed within local planning policies.

“It does not necessarily mean that council-owned and managed sites are required.

“Some gypsies and travellers may wish to find and buy their own sites to develop and manage.”

Cllr Myfanwy Alexander, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Welsh Language, Housing and Climate Change, who will now submit the new GTAA to the Welsh Government, said: “The result of this work allows the council to make strategic decisions on the provision we need for the future.”

The report added: “Expansion of direct provision by the council for gypsy and traveller accommodation will need to be funded by the council with operational impacts on the council’s planning, engineering and design, and housing services in acquiring and developing suitable land.