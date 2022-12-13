Staff at Morrisons Aberystwyth, along with all other stores in the supermarket’s south Wales region, have raised £24,840 for children’s hospice charity Together For Short Lives.
From 2 to 4 December, Morrisons Aberystwyth rode 181 miles on an exercise bike as part of a ‘Race to the North Pole’, which saw all Morrisons stores in the region collectively run, cycle or walk the distance from Wales to the North Pole.
Morrisons Aberystwyth raised £1,212 during the event.
The store has raised £4,477 altogether this year for Together for Short Lives.
These funds will go towards supporting and caring for children with life limiting conditions in hospices such as Hope House and Tŷ Hafan.
Morrisons community champion Evans Tudor would like to thank all who donated for their kind spirit.