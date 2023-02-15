The project, known as Arosfan, could be located at the Shell car park, Caernarfon, Y Glyn, Llanberis, Y Maes car park, Criccieth, North Quay, Pwllheli and the promenade car park, at Barmouth. If planning permission is granted, each site will have space for up to nine fee-paying motorhomes or campervans to park for a maximum of 48 hours. They will include facilities for fresh water, chemical wastewater, recycling and general rubbish. Activities associated with traditional campsites – such as campfires and barbecues – will not be permitted.