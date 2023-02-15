A new motorhome scheme is set to be trialled in Gwynedd in a bid to curb illegal camping.
Gwynedd Council will try out five ‘aire’ sites across the region for motorhomes and campervan users in the hope that the legal sites will help to avoid some of the social and environmental problems from illegal camping including littering.
‘Aires’ are continental style overnight stopping places, usually in public parking areas, occasionally on private land, where motorhome and campervan users may stay for free or a small sum.
Last May, £240,000 funding was secured for the scheme, through the Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics programme. Now, an application to establish the five trial sites will be submitted to Gwynedd’s planning service.
The project, known as Arosfan, could be located at the Shell car park, Caernarfon, Y Glyn, Llanberis, Y Maes car park, Criccieth, North Quay, Pwllheli and the promenade car park, at Barmouth. If planning permission is granted, each site will have space for up to nine fee-paying motorhomes or campervans to park for a maximum of 48 hours. They will include facilities for fresh water, chemical wastewater, recycling and general rubbish. Activities associated with traditional campsites – such as campfires and barbecues – will not be permitted.
Cllr Dafydd Meurig, cabinet member for environment, said: “I am delighted that plans to trial the Arosfan sites are taking another significant step forward. We are working hard to strike the right balance between promoting a sustainable tourism industry, tackling the issues caused by illegal and irresponsible over-night camping and also being respectful of private businesses and enterprises.
“As part of the preparation work, we have listened to the views and opinions of local communities, campsite operators and motorhome owners to understand the problem and come up with a solution that suits all sector.
“The Arosfan project goes hand-in-hand with a wider campaign to clamp down on illegal overnight camping in specific hot-spots where environmental problems – such as littering and worse – has been apparent.”
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, cabinet member for economic development said the scheme would contribute towards the council’s goal of providing a “more sustainable” tourism industry.
The proposed sites will be located within walking distance to key towns and destinations and will operate a strict 48-hour maximum stay.
“This is aimed at making use of local transport links and infrastructure as well as ensuring that local businesses don’t miss out as people come to enjoy the unique tourist experience that Gwynedd has to offer,” she said.
“In addition to providing designated spaces for vans, the council will be actively reminding visitors about the hazards caused by illegal camping and encouraging people to stay at licenced campsites. Increased enforcement and restrictions will also be in place to target key illegal camping hotspots”
If approved, it is hoped that the five trial sites will be operational by spring. Their impact will be monitored proves successful, further sites may be developed across the county.