Mountain bikers experienced a ‘wild ride’ last weekend thanks to the volunteer-run Dyfi Mountain Biking group.
Avid bikers got access to unique trails around Machynlleth on 13 July which are usually only open for race events.
Over 50 bikers gathered for the second-ever Wild Ride event, welcomed by town Mayor Jeremy Paige.
David Evans, director of the community interest company, said: “Dyfi Mountain Biking was initially formed to develop, protect and promote mountain biking in the Dyfi area.
“Since the area has hit the global spotlight, we now aim to ensure the community benefits from the mountain biking taking place on its doorstep.
“We hope to attract visiting riders to raise money to enable mountain biking opportunities for young local residents, using all profits from this event to provide mountain bike lessons to the youth club and children’s summer program.”
The non-competitive event took riders across the Cambrian mountains south of the town, through private land on 20 and 30km routes.
Thanks to 20 volunteer marshalls guiding bikers around the course, landowners, helpers doing route setting and local sponsors the event raised £1,500.
Local bakeries provided snacks at the halfway point, washing it all down at the Rugby Club with drinks and snacks.