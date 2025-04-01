Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team has received the Volunteering Award at a prestigious ceremony in the Senedd.
The St David’s Awards saw First Minister Eluned Morgan present the accolade in the Senedd on Thursday, 27 March.
Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team Chair Gruff Owen said: “It was an honour to accept this award on behalf of our volunteers, who rescue hundreds of people on Yr Wyddfa every year.
“We're only a small charity, and the demands of attending often very serious incidents can come at great personal cost to our members. So I want to extend a heartfelt thank you—not only to them but also to our close friends and families, whose support is so essential to what we do.
“I’d also like to recognise the other nominees in our category. The work they’ve done is genuinely inspiring, and we are humbled to be named alongside them.
“Finally, I'd like to pay tribute to the other voluntary mountain rescue teams from around the country. Together we provide a vital and free service for the people of Wales to enjoy the outdoors safely and I'd encourage anyone reading this to see what they can do to support their local mountain rescue team.”