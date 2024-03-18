Mourners are ‘furious’ as a herd of feral sheep have been chomping on floral tributes in a Corris graveyard.
Resident Kerry Sheen placed two bunches of flowers at her father's grave at Holy Trinity Church two weeks ago, only to return on 14 March to find them trampled and munched.
Kerry laid the colourful bunches worth £40 to celebrate her dad’s birthday. She wrote on Facebook: “I’m absolutely fuming. The bloody sheep have eaten and trampled all over them!
“They have ruined my dad’s grave, I’m so angry and they weren’t cheap. The graves look a mess because of them. No one seems to be listening or doing anything about it.”
Kerry said the graveyard gate was closed when she entered, with some residents theorising that the family, which includes roughly 10 sheep including three lambs, climbed a wall to access the graveyard's green pastures.
Locals estimate the sheep have been roaming the hills around the Afon Dulas for between three and 10 years and previously wore ear tags.
The independent gang are now regulars to the village and are known for crossing the busy A487 and inviting themselves into people's gardens for a tasty snack on some prized veg.
They have allegedly been reported to both the police and vet charity PDSA but to no avail.
Ceri Sheppard from Corris, a churchwarden for Holy Trinity, said: “The sheep leave their calling card in the churchyard. We are aware of the issue.
“The gates are locked, we’ve filled in fencing and added a door to another gateway so I don’t know that there’s much more we can do to stop them getting in.
“I’ve tried contacting farm animal rescue places who could take them somewhere where they wouldn’t cause a nuisance or road hazards, but that came to nothing.
“Everyone has different views on them, I really like them. I want them to continue living a happy life without being harassed by meat eaters. I do understand it's annoying for people.” Another long-term Corris resident said the herd regularly use the main road as a crossing which makes it hazardous for drivers.
The person who did not want to be named added: “They have been there for as long as I can remember and there’s no simple solution.
“The unpopular answer would be to cull them as they will sadly be infested so won't be welcomed into any clean flock.”