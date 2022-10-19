Moving moment to remember Ugandans
A tree was planted at Tonfanau by Cllrs Eileen Jones and John Raghoobar, mayor of Dolgellau, and Karim Meghji, an ex-resident of the camp
An exhibition to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ugandan Asians coming to Tywyn has been hailed a success.
The British Ugandan Asians at 50 (BUA50) is an oral history project commemorating, celebrating and reflecting on 50 years since the evacuation of over 28,000 Asians from Uganda to the United Kingdom.
The evacuation took place because of Ugandan dictator General Idi Amin’s decree ordering all Asians to leave the country within 90 days.
An exhibition celebrating this momentous anniversary opened at Tywyn Library, focussing specifically on nearby Tonfanau camp and its part in the evacuation.
The exhibition was opened by Tywyn mayor Cllr Eileen Jones on Saturday, 8 October. There was a panel discussion, storytelling, refreshments and a chance to view the exhibition, followed by the planting of a tree at Tonfanau.
The main exhibition, which ended on Thursday, 13 October (some information panels remain on display at the library) provided a fantastic opportunity to find out more about this extraordinary episode in the recent history of Meirionnydd.
Speaking before the exhibition opened, project chair Alan Critchley, whose late father – the eminent civil servant and author Tom Critchley – was full-time director of the Uganda Resettlement Board, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing our exhibition to Tywyn. Fifty years ago, the community here in Tonfanau welcomed hundreds of Ugandan Asian refugees.
“This is a moment for us to reflect and commemorate the great contributions the local community made to support the Ugandan Asians in their darkest hour all those decades ago, as well as celebrate the British Ugandan Asian community’s contributions to Britain since.”
Lata Desai, exhibitions lead for British Ugandan Asians at 50, said the opening of the exhibition and tree planting ceremony was “very successful”, adding “numerous volunteers and ex-residents came together to commemorate the 50th anniversary”.
Lisa Markham, a librarian at Tywyn Library, said: “The exhibition celebrating was a complete success. It was a moving experience to hear from the Asians who came here with nothing, and of the volunteers who gave their time to help them develop and shape their lives, facing the world without roots, family, homes and penniless.
“Also hearing the emotional response of teachers from Tywyn who worked in Uganda with these people and witnessed the exodus of these lovely people.
“The launch by the mayor was wonderful, and the planting of a beautiful tree confirmed this historical event in our memories.”
