Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts is urging constituents in Gwynedd to support a campaign calling for targeted support for unpaid carers.
The value of the support that carers provide in England and Wales alone is estimated to be a staggering £162 billion every year.
This year, with the cost-of-living crisis, carers have faced unprecedented pressure on their finances, with a quarter of carers saying they were cutting back on essentials such as food or heating.
Charities supporting Carers Week 2023 are calling on the UK Government to establish a cross-Departmental Ministerial Group to focus on the support and recognition carers need.
Commenting at the launch of Carers Week 2023, Mrs Saville Roberts, who has once again been appointed a Parliamentary champion for Carers Week, said: "Looking after someone can be both an immensely rewarding and challenging experience, which is often fraught with difficulties, including accessing the right support when it is most needed.
"The invaluable role of unpaid carers across my constituency, and beyond is a lifeline to those that they care for. Many carers are driven by a selfless sense of duty, friendship, and love, often to the detriment of their own health and wellbeing.
"All they want is to provide the best possible care for their loved ones. The cost-of-living crisis has led to unprecedent pressure on carers, with many struggling to make ends meet and worrying about how to get by.
"I urge the UK government to listen to calls from those within the care sector and establish a cross-Departmental Ministerial Group to focus on the support and recognition carers need.
"I urge my constituents in Dwyfor Meirionnydd to join me in thanking all carers across the constituency for their unyielding commitment and sense of duty.
"I hope we can all get behind the Carers Week campaign and fight for the support our carers so desperately need."