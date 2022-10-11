MP joins ‘calls for justice’ over Borth killer’s release
AN MP has called for answers after the Cambrian News reported last month that the family of a pensioner who was stabbed to death whilst walking his dog in Borth claimed they’ve been told his killer is being allowed to walk the streets – less than four years after the attack.
Retired butcher, Lewis Stone, 71, was walking his dog on the banks of the Leri, near Borth Wild Animal Kingdom, while he was on holiday on 28 February 2019 when he was stabbed three times by David Kenneth Fleet.
Mr Stone – who was from Burton-on Trent but had a holiday home in the area which he had hoped to retire to – died three months later from his injuries.
In September 2019, Fleet, who at the time of the stabbing was living on High Street in Borth, was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.
Judge Paul Thomas said Fleet would not be released until a Ministry of Justice board determined he was no longer a threat, adding that “public safety will be the highest priority”.
The court previously heard that the then 20-year-old Fleet, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and claimed he launched the attack as otherwise the voices in his head would kill him.
Fleet, now 23, was held at the Caswell Clinic medium secure mental health unit in Bridgend, which is run by Swansea Bay University Health Board.
After the stabbing it emerged Fleet – who had previously been sectioned – had been assessed by mental health services in Ceredigion as being suitable for treatment in the community.
Mr Stone’s family told the Cambrian News that they had been told by a Staffordshire Police family liaison officer that Fleet had now been granted unescorted leave – less than four years after the fatal stabbing.
Mr Lewis’ step-daughter Vicki Lindsay, who is seeking answers on Fleet’s releases on behalf of the family and spoke last month to the Cambrian News, met with Burton’s MP Kate Kniveton this week, who said she has now written to the Ministry of Justice on the issue.
Ms Kniveton said: “The awful death of Lewis Stone in 2019 was tragic and I know this has had a devastating impact on his family.
“I have met with Mr Stone’s stepdaughter, Vicki Lindsay, and have been supporting her family for a number of years as they seek justice.
“I fully understand the concern she and her family have about the release of Mr Stone’s attacker and have written to the Ministry of Justice to ensure these concerns are heard by the Secretary of State.”
Vicki said: “I do appreciate Kate offering her support as everyone else seems to want to brush it under the carpet, and has basically left us to deal with this. “I’m not staying quiet any more.
“I want answers for my family.”
The Cambrian News has approached several public authorities for confirmation on whether Fleet had been granted unescorted leave and what this meant, but no one could comment on the matter.
