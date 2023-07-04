The MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd is one of over 100,000 people wishing penblwydd hapus to the NHS as it turns 75.
Liz Saville-Roberts has sent a special thank you to local NHS staff as the National Health Service marks 75 years of healthcare for all.
Launched on 5 July, 1948, the NHS has been living up to its promise to provide free-at-point-of-use healthcare for all of us ever since.
At a Parliamentary event, hosted by campaign group 38 Degrees, Liz Saville-Roberts added her name to a giant birthday card, wishing a happy birthday to the cherished institution.
More than 100,000 people from across the UK have also added their names to a virtual 75th birthday card, sharing their appreciation for our NHS.
Ellie Gellard, Strategic Director at 38 Degrees, said: “Our NHS has been looking after the people throughout Wales for an incredible 75 years. NHS staff brought many of us into this world, and they’ve been there for key moments in all our lives - fixing our broken bones, carrying out vital surgery, or giving critical care to those we love.
“At 38 Degrees, we act as a voice for the millions of Brits who love our NHS and want to protect it, so this special birthday was the perfect moment for us to send our heartfelt appreciation to the institution and the dedicated staff who make it what it is. But this isn’t just a celebration, it’s also a promise: those of us who love our NHS and appreciate its amazing staff will keep fighting to protect and preserve this vital public service.
“The NHS has been by our side for 75 years - it’s up to us to make sure it’s here for 75 more, at the very least.”