MP learns all about club for adaptive cycling
A NEW club in Dolgellau has welcomed Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts.
The MP was given an insight into the world of adaptive cycling when she donned her helmet and hi-vis to join Cyclepower for a leisurely ride along the Mawddach Trail. Cyclepower is a new club for children and adults living in Gwynedd and Ynys Môn with physical and/or learning difficulties or sensory impairment, providing safe, outdoor sessions for all abilities with bases in Dolgellau and Plas Menai near Caernarfon.
The club provides families, friends and supported users with access to a wide range of adaptive cycles, some electric-assisted. The club is supported and part-funded by several agencies including Derwen Children’s Services (Gwynedd Council), Byw’n Iach Gwynedd and the Outdoor Partnership. Local adult services, North Wales Police and the Snowdonia National Park Authority also support the venture.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “I was delighted to Dolgellau Cyclepower and learn more about this exciting new venture which helps those with certain disabilities enjoy the benefits of cycling in a safe and inclusive environment. “Cyclepower is specifically targeted at those who cannot ride an ordinary bike and cannot afford the costs associated with purchasing an adaptive bike. The club boasts a range of adaptive cycles including wheelchair carriers, side-by-sides, e-bikes, tricycles and recumbents.
“Cycling is a great form of exercise and proven to improve mental wellbeing. However, for those limited by certain medical conditions or illness, cycling in its traditional form can be a challenge. That is why clubs such as Dolgellau Cyclepower are so important.
“I would like to thank all those associated with the club for giving up their free time to support those limited by illness, disability or learning difficulties to enjoy the outdoors and the benefits of adaptive cycling. I would encourage anyone interested in becoming a member or having a go at volunteering, to get in touch with the club and join in with future activities. I look forward to joining the club on one of their future rides.”
Club member Isobel Weake said: “We were delighted when Liz joined us for the day. We all appreciated her warmth and genuine interest in all our members and families. “She is a good listener, very approachable and down to earth. We look forward to welcoming her again on one of our rides.”
To join the club, or for more information on how to support Cyclepower, contact Stephen Weake ([email protected]).
