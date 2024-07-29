MP Liz Saville Roberts has weighed-in on plans to build a gas-fired peaking plant and concrete crusher in Gwynedd.
The MP has written to Gwynedd Council to voice her opposition to plans submitted by civil engineering firm, Jones Bros for the Caernarfon site.
The proposed site - Seiont Quarry - is flanked by residential properties and located close to Ysbyty Eryri, Caernarfon Rugby Club, Parc y Dre, Afon Seiont and a popular area of ancient woodland.
Campaign group Caernarfon Lân has been leading the fight against the development, organising a petition which has already amassed over 1,300 signatures.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “I have written to Gwynedd Council to reaffirm my opposition to the proposed development at the Seiont Quarry site in Caernarfon.
“The site in question is in an area comprising of a densely populated residential housing estate, a school, a hospital, recreational ground, and an area of precious natural woodland.
“It is completely unsuitable for a development on this scale and of this nature. The proposal involves significant disruption both in terms of demolishing existing infrastructure and facilitating the construction of new structures and access routes.
“Caernarfon is a World Heritage Site with the Roman fort of Segontium only a stone’s throw from the proposed development site. This proposal is not in any way conducive with the town’s unique appeal and status.
“I have significant concerns about the heavy volume of LGV traffic anticipated to come and go from the site daily (15,147 LGV lorry loads per annum).
“This will cause substantial disruption and lead to lasting change to the area, in addition to exacerbating both noise and environmental pollution.
“There is overwhelming opposition from within the local community and beyond to this proposal. Meetings have been held. A campaign group set up, and over 1,300 names collected on a petition rejecting this development.
“The area of designated ancient woodland, Parc Y Dre and Afon Seiont are home to healthy populations of wildlife. These, and the wider plant and animal biodiversity that they depend on will be seriously affected were this development permitted.
“I have been in no way persuaded that this development will in any way bring lasting and meaningful benefit to Caernarfon, its residents, or the local economy.
“Indeed, the proposal contradicts the spirits of the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act and the Welsh Government’s own climate targets. It should be thrown out.”