PEOPLE are being urged to have their say on controversial plans to remove beds from Tregaron hospital.
An 'engagement' is being held until 29 August on the plans by Hywel Dda University Health Board to remove all nine beds from the hospital, with staff instead caring for patients at home.
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones wants to see as many people responding to the consultation as possible.
There will also be a drop-in session in the Memorial Hall on Wednesday the 21 August between 2-7pm.
Ms Jones said: “This is the best opportunity for you to raise any concerns about how you feel these changes will affect you.
“It was a shock to hear this news from the health board last month, as the intention has always been to keep the nine beds at the hospital.
“We know that recruitment is one of the Health Board’s (and indeed many organisations across Ceredigion too) main challenges at the moment.
“This puts more pressure on the staff already there, and so it’s understandable that there is a need to revise the current staffing system, but it’s crucial that this is not done at the expense of the patients and their families.”