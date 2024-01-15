Junior doctors across Wales have started a three-day strike over pay.
The strike started at 7am this morning (Monday) and lasts until 7am on Thursday and over 3,000 doctors could strike.
While the health minister Eluned Morgan has warned that the impact on services is expected to be significant, she said that emergency care and life-threatening care would continue.
This morning, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for Arfon joined junior doctors on the picket line at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, Gwynedd.
Siân Gwenllian said: “Junior doctors have seen their pay eroded continuously and it is nearly a third less in real terms today than what it was 15 years ago.
“The NHS is nothing without its dedicated workforce, and that workforce deserves to be paid properly and to have the right working environment in order to provide the best care that they can.
“The decision to take industrial action is not one that they will have taken lightly.
“Wales is not fairly funded, meaning we are unable to pay our public sector workers what they deserve.
“Plaid Cymru is calling for fair funding for Wales – to invest in our NHS, and to ensure we are not reliant on decisions made in England.”