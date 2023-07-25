Mabon ap Gwynfor, who is campaigning to improve access to health services in south Meirionnydd and Bro Dysynni, which suffers when it comes to accessing GPs, dentists and other health services, met with newly appointed chair of BCUHB, Dyfed Edwards, and senior managers and staff during a visit to Dolgellau Hospital to discuss the role of the hospital and concerns regarding community health services in south Meirionnydd.