A MID Wales politician is urging people to help save the future of the Royal Welsh Show amid fears that changes to school holidays could put the summer spectacle at risk.
Under new proposals by the Welsh Government, the summer break for school pupils could be reduced by one week, meaning schools would be open during the Royal Welsh Show, traditionally held in late July.
Almost a quarter of a million people visit the Royal Welsh Show annually and it is considered to be the largest agricultural show of its kind in Europe.
The economic impact of the event is in excess of £40m and there is approximately £10m visitor spend during the event itself.
The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS), organisers of the show, say these changes would create serious financial harm to the event, which takes place during the first week of the school summer holidays in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells.
Visitor surveys show that 68 per cent of visitors attend with their family and the proposals would mean that school children would be unable to attend due to being in school under the new proposals.
A decision is due this spring but the proposed changes, if given the go-ahead, would take effect from September 2025, with the first shortened summer break starting in July 2026.
The Welsh Government are currently conducting a consultation on the proposals, which you can respond to here.
Montgomeryshire MS, Russell George, said: "The Royal Welsh Show is incredibly important to Powys, and it is disappointing to learn how it could be affected by these proposals.
"Over two third of visitors are families, often being the pinnacle of their summer. These changes could take away a great family trip and also harm the local economy.
"The proposals from the Welsh Government direct further uncertainty towards an industry already grappling with huge policy changes and budgetary cuts.
"The Royal Welsh Show offers people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to learn more about Wales’ agricultural and rural way of life. Any changes that jeopardise that should be scrapped immediately.”