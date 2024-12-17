Aberystwyth-based Mudiad Meithrin has been named Champion of Diversity at this year’s Welsh Charity Awards.
Organised by WCVA (Wales Council for Voluntary Action) as part of Welsh Charities Week the awards celebrate the entire voluntary sector in Wales, championing the positive difference made by organisations like Mudiad Meithrin. They were also runner-up for Fundraiser of the Year, which was won by Beth Baldwin and Diabetes Cymru UK.
On receiving the award, Chief executive Gwenllian Lansdown-Davies, told those gathered at the awards ceremony: “I am just so thankful for the recognition and honour particularly in the company of those shortlisted. We were just saying now, at our table, that everyone deserves an award.
“The work that Mudiad Meithrin does in terms of anti-racism, fairness and inclusion is so important to us, in giving each child a solid start and ensuring the Welsh language belongs to everyone in Wales, whatever their background or race. So, thank you, WCVA.”
Judges said Mudiad Meithrin had demonstrated a strong commitment to promoting equality, diversity, and anti-racism in Welsh-medium early childhood services.
In 2019, they had introduced an Equality and Diversity Strategy, which was evaluated in 2023, leading to a new plan for 2024-2027 that emphasises anti-racist practices across their workforce, services, nursery settings, and partnerships.
They have also developed professional learning resources, such as the ‘Cylch i Bawb’ video training, and initiatives like the ‘AwDUra’ project, which mentored 10 Black, Asian, and Ethnic Minority writers to create Welsh-language children's books. Additionally, projects like the ‘Dwylo'n Dweud’ programme introduced sign language to young children, and resources like ‘Cymru Ni’ highlighted contributions made by Black people in Wales.
The organisation’s initiatives also include apprenticeship programmes to increase workforce diversity and partnerships with groups like DARPL, and creating anti-racist toolkits for early years educators.