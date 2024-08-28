Gemma Stone-Williams says going back to college “changed the course" of her life.
The Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor lecturer from Dyffryn Ardudwy went back when her youngest child finished primary school, enrolling on the BA (Hons) Business Management course at the college’s Dolgellau campus in 2017.
She was so inspired by her lecturers that she stayed on to study a PGCE and now works there as a part-time lecturer, while also running her own property management business.
Gemma said: “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done, it’s totally changed the course of my life. It’s helped me get a job I really enjoy and love going to every day.
“It’s really rewarding helping students with their education, and anyone who’s thinking about doing a PGCE, I’d say go for it.”
Gemma didn’t intend to teach when she applied to college, choosing Business Management to complement her holiday lets enterprise.
She said: “I was at a bit of a crossroads. My children were a bit older, my daughter was in her final year of primary school, so I had a bit more free time.
“I was running my own business, but I’d always wanted to do a degree. I decided to do the business course because I felt it would apply to my own business and I could fit it around work.
“I found the degree quite tough, but I enjoyed challenging myself, and when I’d completed it I felt amazing.
“The teachers were so supportive, and the fact you can fit it around your home life is amazing. We only had to go into college one day a week so I was able to fit it around family and my business.”
Gemma’s lecturers - Catrin Edwards, Sioned William and Lyndsey Edwards – encouraged her to do a PGCE next.
“While they were teaching me I was thinking ‘I’d really enjoy doing that job’, and they inspired me to want to go into teaching. They were really encouraging and that helped me a lot.
“I loved the PGCE course.
“My tutors, Delyth Williams and Catrin, were so supportive. I really enjoyed learning about teaching and understanding the principles of teaching, and have found it really rewarding.”
Since then, Gemma has taught an array of subjects at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, gaining a broad range of experience that has strengthened her CV.