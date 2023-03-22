Dr Muhammad Naveed Arshad, a Research Scientist at Aberystwyth University explained the importance of fasting. He: “Ramadan is the holiest month for the Muslim community, it’s the month of fasting. As part of Ramadan we fast from dawn to dusk, so in this time we won’t eat or drink anything. We still get two meals a day, the first will be about 4am, and the second after sunset at about 7pm.”