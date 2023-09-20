A charity shop volunteer has been recognised for her 20 years of service.
Myrna Philpott from Cardigan has been a volunteer at the town’s Tenovus Cancer Care charity shop for over two decades and was one of a host of volunteers celebrated at a recent event at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
There were some tears and many heart-melting moments during the ceremony hosted by Carl Edwards, BBC Wales journalist and Tenovus Cancer Care patron.
In a golden moment, 89-year-old Myrna challenged Carl to a dual-wing walk. Myrna is a licensed pilot and last year completed the charity’s Zipwire Challenge, raising £800.
Each winner was presented with a glass plaque while certificates were awarded to runner-ups.
Judi Rhys, chief executive of Tenovus Cancer Care said: “We were delighted to host our 10th Volunteer Awards, which was even more special as we mark our 80th anniversary as a charity.
“I am always immensely proud of the remarkable contribution of our volunteers to support people affected by cancer.
“From working in our shops and fundraising at events to supporting the delivery of our services and helping in head office – our volunteers are at the heart of everything we do.
“Their contribution allows us to give help, hope, and a voice to everyone affected by cancer.
“I’d like to offer my congratulations to all the nominees and winners this evening – Tenovus Cancer Care would not be here without their help and support.”