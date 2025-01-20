A popular Aberystwyth venue has announced it is to close its doors later this year.
Plas Nanteos Mansion is a Grade 1 listed 18th Century country house, prestigious landmark, and one of the finest four star hotels and wedding venues in the region.
However, the business has struggled in recent years.
In an emotional statement, Claire Stott, Nanteos’ General Manager, said: “It is with a heavy heart that I sadly announce the closure of Nanteos Mansion on 5 March 2025.
“This decision has not been made lightly and is due to the company experiencing difficult economic conditions for a number of years.
“Despite the best efforts to secure the company’s future we have been unable to overcome these challenges.
“For over 12 years, we have had the privilege of welcoming guests from around the world, celebrating milestones, creating memories, and building lasting relationships.
“We are deeply grateful for your support, loyalty, and the trust you have placed in us throughout this journey.
“Our team will continue to provide the highest level of service to our guests until our final day of operation and we invite you all to join us in celebrating this historic venue one last time.
“All those with reservations and booking after this date have already been contacted.
“As we prepare to close this chapter, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff, loyal guests, and the local community for their support over the years. We are proud of the legacy we leave behind and cherish the countless memories created within these walls.
“We kindly ask that you treat our Team with kindness and compassion during this very difficult time.”
Former staff and people who held their weddings at the venue were just some of the commenters who spoke of their sadness at hearing the news.