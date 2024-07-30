The National Grid has awarded over £100,000 to Gwynedd good causes.
National Grid is currently replacing underground cables between Dinorwig Power Station and Pentir substation.
Through its Community Grant Programme, it supports local projects, charities and community groups that provide social, economic or environmental benefits.
Llanberis Community Centre received funding for new heating for the main sports hall, and Llanrug Memorial Institute received a grant for a new boiler and LED lamps.
National Grid have given £20,000 to Ysgol Gynradd Bethel to install a new outdoor gym, £7,060 to Llanberis Football Club for new equipment and £18,592.99 to Circo Arts for an aerial rig, training for staff and venue fees. This will be used to start aerial classes for all ages and skill levels as part of a circus skills training programme.
Other applications are also being considered.
Charities and community organisations where National Grid is working can apply online for grants of up to £20,000. Applications are considered and awarded on a quarterly basis. Visit www.nationalgrid.com/responsibility/community/community-grant-programme
The Dinorwig to Pentir project is replacing electricity cables connecting Dinorwig Power Station to the national electricity network via its substation at Pentir.