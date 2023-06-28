National Grid will deliver a new electricity transformer to Trawsfynydd via barge and Black Rock Sands beach in July.
The new transformer will ensure electricity supplies remain secure and reliable for the local area.
Crowds are expected to gather to see a feat of engineering and logistics which could be the biggest ever transformer in the UK delivered via barge and beach.
National Grid has set up a text service to get up-to-the-minute information about the delivery.
The transformer will be delivered by barge to Black Rock Sands beach on Monday, 3 July and moved to Trawsfynydd Substation near Trawsfynydd, on Wednesday, 5 July.
The new transformer replaces one already at Trawsfynydd Substation, which is at the end of its working life. National Grid has already successfully delivered a similar transformer in September 2020 along the same route.
The last time a transformer was delivered via Black Rock Sands beach it proved popular locally, with scores of people descending on the beach and lining the route as it made its way to Trawsfynydd. This transformer will be even bigger at 155 tonnes, and could be the largest ever delivered via barge and beach in the UK.
National Grid delivers power safely, reliably and efficiently to communities across Wales and Trawsfynydd Substation is a key part of critical electricity infrastructure in the local area.
The transformer is expected to start its journey from Black Rock Sands beach at 9am on Wednesday 5 July, depending on weather and tidal conditions.
A rolling road closure with police escort will be used to manage traffic and ensure safety, but as a result, there may be some travel delays. National Grid and its delivery partner Allelys have spent months planning the route, to keep the impacts to traffic and local people to a minimum.
The transformer will follow the following route on Wednesday 5 July:
- Depart Black Rock Sands
- Turn right onto High Street
- Continue onto Britannia Terrace
- Continue onto A487
- Continue onto A470
- Arrive Magnox Trawsfynydd
Anyone planning on using these roads is advised to allow additional journey time or use an alternative route.
Tony Jones, project manager for National Grid said: “Local people rely on us to supply their electricity without interruption so it’s important that we keep our substations and the equipment in them working effectively. We’ve been planning this for months to ensure we can continue to deliver power reliably and safely to the local area.
“We are working closely with the local council to ensure security and the smooth running of this project as we know local people may be interested to view the display of logistics and engineering.”
To keep local people updated and informed on the morning of the transformer movement, there is a broadcast text service available in real time. A text message will also be sent if there are any changes to the times or routes. To subscribe to this free text messaging service, please text TRAWS to 82228.
National Grid is working to keep any disruption to a minimum, anyone with any queries should contact the community relations team by calling 0800 915 3594 or by emailing [email protected]