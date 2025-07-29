This year’s Machynlleth Carnival parade was dubbed the “longest and brightest” in years as the town celebrated its community in style.
On 26 July the annual carnival took place, in which countless residents and those from further afield came to join the parade and celebrations afterwards.
The parade was “dazzling” with pirates, princesses, cavemen, and even a box of porridge oats joining the long procession, with “ever-spirited” Mayor Jeremy Paige and internationally-acclaimed saxophonist Tom Oliver leading the march.
The procession wound its way through the streets with attendees answering the call to show off the town’s creativity with individual costumes including a child dressed as a gobstopper machine, walking groups including the entire cast of Shrek and characters from Minecraft, and floats including Barbie’s dreamhouse, a Viking ship and a Monopoly board, creating an “unforgettable spectacle”.
People lined the streets in droves to watch the parade, before celebrations continued into the evening at the Y Plas lawn with DJs, food, a bar and a raffle.
A spokesperson from the Machynlleth Carnival committee said: “What can we say? You all totally smashed it!
“This year’s Carnival Parade was the longest, brightest, and most dazzling Machynlleth has seen in a very long time...
“The craftsmanship, quality, and vibrant colours of the costumes and floats were simply stunning and did not fail to wow the horde of spectators that had amassed along the streets.
“The carnival field was absolutely buzzing – packed with families, friends, and visitors who came from near and far to enjoy the afternoon’s festivities.
“A moment was taken to remember two beloved carnival stalwarts who sadly passed away this year, Dawn and Meloney.
“Their contribution and participation over the years have helped shape what the carnival is today, and they are dearly missed.
“Thankfully, the forecasted rain showers held off, and we were graced with warmth and a gentle breeze, making it a truly perfect day.”
Prizes were awarded to the walking group dubbed Tiki Gods wearing full-sized Tiki statues, the main cast from Moanna, whilst the Barbie-mobile won best small motorised vehicle and a group of Smurfs won best-dressed lorry group.
Even the shops came dressed to impress, with the best-dressed window going to cafe Gegin Fach for their Cirque du Sausage display.
Town councillor Gwenan Phillips said: “The Machynlleth carnival was a vibrant celebration filled with laughter, music, and joy.
“Families and friends of all ages enjoyed the parade and all the entertainment down the Plas.
“Local performers entertained the crowd, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere.
“It was a truly wonderful, heartwarming event and a massive thank you to the carnival committee and all who helped for all their hard work. #mightymach #carumach”
A fundraiser to help cover the costs of the event aiming to raise £300 surpassed its target, raising £515 to date.
One donor wrote: “Amazing turnout once again!
“Well done to the committee for all the hard work this carnival and every other.”
The date has already been set for the 2026 carnival as 25 July.
