National Library opens warm room to the public
The National Library has opened a special room for the public that offers a space for people to work, read or relax, as part of Ceredigion Council and CAVO’s Warm Spaces network.
The room, which offers free internet access, is ideal for those who do not wish to work at home or want company and an alternative space to socialise and keep warm.
This room is one of a number of spaces at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth that offer a warm welcome for free.
For young children and their families our new Play Area is a perfect place to spend a morning or afternoon.
There are also a number of interesting exhibitions in our exhibition spaces, which vary from looking at the history of Welsh football to an alphabet of assorted items from the Library’s collections - and entry to all is free.
The library’s events programme offers an hour or two of entertainment in a cosy space and or it is possible to simply wander the public spaces to enjoy the building.
Rhian Gibson, Director of Communications, Engagement and Partnerships at the Library said: "We are very glad to be working with Ceredigion Council’s Warm Places to offer a special room in the Library for everyone to use for work or to relax. “The Library always offers a Warm Welcome to Everyone - but it is even more important that we do so at the moment as many people and families are facing difficult times.
“There’s plenty to enjoy here from the exhibitions to the Play Area and it’s an opportunity to have a chat and socialize, so pop in and experience our warm welcome."
