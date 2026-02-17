Eryri National Park has launched a consultation on where housing, retail and other developments could take place.
The national park says: "As the process of reviewing the Eryri Local Development Plan continues, the time has come to call for possible development sites, along with sites to be considered for protection from development in Eryri.
"These sites can be potential sites for housing developments (including affordable housing), employment creation, community facilities, retail sites, open spaces and other land uses.
"The Eryri Local Development Plan is the statutory plan that informs decisions relating to developments within the Eryri Local Planning Authority area.
“The plan is reviewed periodically to ensure that the plan remains relevant and addresses the current needs of our communities. The Replacement Eryri Local Development Plan (LDP3) will be effective from 2026 to 2041.
“In accordance with Welsh Government requirements, Local Planning Authorities must follow a series of steps while preparing the Local Development Plan.
“The process of calling for sites is one of the first steps in preparing the Plan. However, submitting a site does not mean that it is guaranteed to be included in the Local Development Plan. Submitted candidate sites will be assessed against many considerations such as planning policy, environmental designations, viability and infrastructure.
“ Sites deemed as suitable will be included in the Deposit Plan which will be subject to public consultation in due course.”
Elliw Owen, the Eryri National Park Authority’s Head of Planning Policy said: “The submission of candidate sites for consideration during this stage of preparing the Local Development Plan is key if we are to deliver a plan that meets the current needs of our communities.”
The consultation opens on 17 February and runs until 11 May 2026.
Sites can be submitted for consideration by completing the Candidate Site Proposal form on the Eryri National Park Authority website.
