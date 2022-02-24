National park leads Wales’ inaugural Dark Skies Week

Snowdonia National Park Authority is celebrating Wales’ first-ever Dark Skies Week, “inspiring people to head out in the countryside or their back gardens after dark to gaze at the stars”.

Discovery in the Dark Wales has been working with the “whole protected landscape family in Wales” on Wales’ first-ever Dark Skies Week, which took place from 19 to 27 February.

The week saw numerous online and in person events being held across Wales, “raising awareness of light pollution and how this impacts not just our view of the stars, but also our wildlife and health”.

In December 2015, Snowdonia National Park Authority was named as an International Dark Sky Reserve, only the 10th location worldwide to be granted dark sky status.

The Brecon Beacons National Park has also been granted dark sky status, with a necklace of dark sky discovery sites being introduced in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

In 2015, the Elan Valley also achieved International Dark Sky Park status, with the Cambrian Mountains astro-tourism trail launching a few years later in 2019.

The three park authorities launched the Discovery in the Dark Wales project and website to help people discover the variety of dusk-till-dawn adventures that are available to residents, visitors and businesses, in April 2017.

Snowdonia National Park Authority’s Dark Skies Officer Dani Robertson, who organised the Welsh Dark Skies Week said: “The campaign to preserve our Dark Skies are vitally important in the effort against light pollution and climate change as well as protecting our biodiversity and cultural heritage with links to our agricultural and maritime heritage.

“The inaugural Welsh Dark Skies Week was an opportunity to virtually travel some of Wales’ darkest landscapes, through our online events.

“Covering everything from astronomy to archaeology, the week catered to a wide range of interests, all whilst raising awareness around light pollution.