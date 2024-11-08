Providing the right help at the right time, is the theme of a wide-ranging programme taking place across Mid and West Wales for National Safeguarding Week, commencing November 11.
The programme has been co-ordinated by CWMPAS and CYSUR, the Regional Safeguarding Board, and this year has been designed in response to some of the safeguarding themes and issues that are known to effect children and adults at risk, and their families in the Mid and West Wales region.
The events will be attended by practitioners who are responsible for safeguarding children and adults, including, social workers, police officers, nurses, health visitors, midwives, teachers and youth workers as well as members of the community.
A highlight includes a conference for multi-agency practitioners, taking place at the Medrus Centre, Aberystwyth University on Thursday, November 14.
This will include input from individuals with lived experience of some of the issues being considered and will promote trauma recovery models of work.
A number of other events will take place across the week for staff working in safeguarding as well as the community.
These include events facilitated by well-known charities including the NSPCC and the Children’s Society as well numerous staff webinars that will share lessons learnt from practice reviews across Wales and the UK.
The Talk PANTS campaign for example, promoted by the NSPCC, is aimed at education professionals, teachers and early years practitioners, to have simple and age-appropriate conversations, that can help keep children safe from sexual abuse.
Jake Morgan the Chair of the Mid and West Wales Safeguarding Board for Children said: “The Mid and West Wales Regional Safeguarding Board is delighted to be hosting a full programme of events for practitioners for National Safeguarding Week 2025.
“The now well-established events play a vital role in supporting and equipping all staff with a responsibility for safeguarding to help protect and support the most vulnerable children and adults in our communities.”