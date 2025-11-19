Nationwide has been praised for promising to keep its Caernarfon branch open until at least 2030 – extending its previous commitment by two years.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts visited the branch to speak to staff and see the face-to-face services they offer.
Nationwide has 15,500 customers across Dwyfor Meirionnydd. The Caernarfon branch employs five people, has a free-to-use ATM machine, and is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Following Santander’s announcement to close their Caernarfon branch, Nationwide has welcomed more customers.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “This is excellent news for Caernarfon and the wider community. At a time when banks are abandoning our high streets, Nationwide’s decision to extend its commitment until 2030 is a clear demonstration of its social responsibility and understanding of local needs.
“Many people still rely on face-to-face banking – whether because of limited internet access, digital confidence, or simply the value of personal service.
“Nationwide’s pledge ensures that customers in Caernarfon will continue to have that vital support for years to come.
“I commend Nationwide for listening to its customers and recognising the importance of maintaining a physical presence in our communities.
“This decision will give peace of mind to local people and businesses who depend on these services.”
Sian Gwenllian MS said: “High street banks have long abandoned their social responsibility to their loyal customers. Despite the myths they peddle that everyone banks online, many people still want that personal, face-to-face contact.
“It is therefore refreshing to see building society Nationwide commit to remain in Caernarfon and Bangor until at least 2030 – providing certainty to their customers and offering an alternative to those whose own banks have closed.
“In a climate where banks are withdrawing from our towns and high streets, Nationwide is bucking the trend. I would encourage constituents to consider Nationwide given their commitment to stay on our high streets.”
