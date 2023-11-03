“This negligence must stop and those responsible for repeated mistakes must go,” says Darren Millar MS following the news that a woman died after medical notes referring her for further tests were lost by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.
Welsh Conservative Shadow North Wales Minister, Darren Millar MS, issued a statement following the inquest into the death of Jennifer Campbell, 73, who died from pneumonia and sepsis at Ysbyty Gwynedd on 24 February 2022.
Mr Millar said: “Another day, another story about preventable harm and death in north Wales.
“Issues with poor management of medical records have featured time and time again in reports on failings within the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.
“If these had been addressed, then this patient’s death could have been prevented.
“This negligence must stop and those responsible for repeated mistakes must go.”
He added: “That this has happened at a time when the health board has been closely overseen by the Welsh Government demonstrates that the current escalation framework isn’t working.”
Senior coroner for north west Wales Kate Robertson has raised concerns that despite this death, lessons appear not to have been learnt.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has until 19 December to respond.
A narrative conclusion was recorded for Ms Campbell’s death on 24 October this year, with obstructing gallstones given as a contributory factor.
Ms Campbell had an ultrasound scan of her abdomen in October 2021.
The scan showed Ms Campbell had gallstones and she was referred by her GP for gastroenterology.
A gastroenterologist referred Ms Campbell for a combination of X-ray and endoscopy but the referral was never received.
Ms Campbell started to become unwell in February 2022 and was admitted to hospital where her condition deteriorated.
She died the following day from infection and pneumonia due to obstructing gallstones.
It was only during the inquest into Ms Campbell’s death that the health board became aware of the situation regarding the missing referral, and has failed to launch an investigation.
Carol Shillabeer, the health board’s interim chief executive, said: “Our sincere condolences go out to the family of Ms Campbell for their loss.
“We accept the findings from the inquest and I will be meeting with the coroner as soon as possible to discuss her concerns.”