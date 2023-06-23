Seagulls have made a nest on a boat in Aberaeron and are stopping its owners from sailing away.
Jon Morgan told the Cambrian News he could not move the boat 'for fear of being attacked'.
"Dolphin stranded in Aberaeron Harbour," he said.
"Cannot move for fear of being attacked by seagulls. Only joking, it's our boat, Dolphin, which is stranded.
"A pair of gulls have decided to make a nest in our lifebuoy and when we try and board we get attacked as they try to protect their egg."
Jon, who normally goes out once or twice a week in the boat said: "At the moment we can't.
"Think the chick should hatch in the next week. We are just hoping it flies the nest sooner rather than later as we are missing out on the fishing now."
A seagull sits on the nest on top of Jon's boat (Jon Morgan )
The boat owners will have to wait for the egg to hatch before they can sail their boat (Jon Morgan )