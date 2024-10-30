A new wind farm has been proposed in Powys north of the Cemmaes Wind Farm.
The farm, dubbed Esgair Ddu Energy Park after the mountain it will sit beside, would host up to 13 wind turbines at 230 metre tall, as well as ground mounted solar panels.
The proposed site sits three kilometres northeast of Cwmllinau and three kilometres south of Dinas Mawddwy and is currently used for moorland grazing.
The proposal by GALILEO Empower describes the area as ‘very rural’ and ‘sparsely populated’, outside of protected environment areas, but is not one of the areas earmarked for wind energy by the Welsh Government.
The project would hope to power 75,000 homes generating up to 91 megawatts of energy from wind power, offsetting up to 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.
Leslie Walker, Senior Project Manager (Wales) at GALILEO Empower, said: “Esgair Ddu Energy Park presents a great opportunity to support the economy of Powys while contributing to the fight against climate change.
“We are excited to work closely with local residents and businesses to ensure this project brings lasting benefits to the area and its community.”
The proposal states it would power local settlements first, with generated electricity going into the UK National Grid.
It suggests it would also bring green skills and jobs into the area.
In exchange, Galileo proposes to offer £5,000 as a community wealth fund per megawatt made per year that the energy park is running, amounting to up to £455,000 annually.
The proposal is in its consultation phase has not yet applied for planning permission, and is currently calling for residents' feedback.
Due to the size of the proposed development the planning application, which Galileo expects to submit in 2026, won’t be submitted to Powys County Council but to the Welsh government’s Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW).
They are hosting two consultation events, one in Cwmllinau Village Hall on Thursday 14 November 3-7pm, and at Dinas Mawddwy Village Hall on Friday 15 November 10-2pm.