A NEW running group with a difference has been set up in Aberystwyth.
Aber Social Running Club, set up by Chris Jones, meets every Monday to run to and from a local pub or restaurant each week.
The club is open to people of all abilities and paces and covers five kilometres socially every Monday night.
Chris explained: "We meet 6pm on a Monday night and the location of meeting changes every two weeks.
"We run to and from a local independent pubs bars and some restaurants.
"The reason why we do this is to promote local businesses but also to encourage socialising.
"Our running club is different to most in town it’s not based on performance nor is there a membership fee to pay.
"It’s a free way to get active and kick off your week to a great start.
"I have been overwhelmed with the attendance of the club there has been a range of ages and abilities ranging from 25 -40 people turning up consistently week in week out.
"It’s also been incredibly rewarding for myself seeing the support from local businesses and from the community I’ve created.”