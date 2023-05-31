A pair of ospreys in the Glaslyn Valley near Porthmadog have hatched their first chick.
Aran and his new partner Elen have been incubating two eggs in recent weeks and the first chick was hatched at 01:38 on Wednesday 31 May.
Elen is unringed and was first seen at the Glaslyn nest on 3 April. Aran’s mate Mrs G had failed to return from her migration in what would have been her 20th year in the Glaslyn Valley. Aran and Elen soon bonded, and two eggs were laid.
Elen was named after Yr Elen, a mountain in the Carneddau range of Eryri (Snowdonia). She is likely to be a three-year-old osprey and from her behaviour she is believed to be breeding for the first time.
Staff and volunteers at Glaslyn Ospreys are now eagerly waiting for the second egg to hatch in the coming days.
Visitors to Glaslyn Ospreys can see live images of birds on the nest from high-definition cameras beamed to a visitor centre and hide.
Volunteers are on hand to explain the story of the ospreys with refreshments and gifts also on sale.
Glaslyn Ospreys near Prenteg is open every day of the week between 10.30am and 4.30pm until the birds migrate in September, entry is free, but the charity welcomes donations.