Mid-Wales residents need to prepare for a routine change as the bin days across Powys are set to change.
The County Council have yet to publish a full list of areas affected by the change, simply stating that “most” areas will be affected.
The bin day will change from a Thursday to a Monday morning, meaning that bins need to be put out by 7.30am Monday morning, with the first Monday collection taking place on 2 March.
To find out whether you’ll be one of the streets affected, the council will be sending out letters to all households impacted.
The council hopes this routine change will help address the many problems that have led to inconsistent bin pick-ups that have plagued residents for years.
With crews and vehicles based in Brecon, Rhayader and Abermule, the change accommodates new routes aiming to create a more efficient service.
Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “Collecting waste and weekly recycling from over 69,000 properties across 2,000 square miles is challenging.
“We regularly review our collection routes to improve efficiency, target cutting carbon emissions and reduce costs.
“By taking all this into account and using specialist route optimisation software and the experience of our operational teams, the rounds have been made more efficient.
“This means many households will see a change in their collection day.”
