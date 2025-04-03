The new £3 million chemotherapy day unit at Aberystwyth’s Bronglais Hospital will be officially opened next month.
Hywel Dda University Health Board said the Leri Cancer Unit will be officially opened on Saturday, 10 May.
Work began in May last year on the development to remodel and repurpose the facility to deliver a “modern and welcoming healthcare environment” following huge local support and fundraising for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
The renovations include a larger, purpose-built treatment area for patients, including an isolation facility, along with reception, outpatient and waiting areas, as well as consultation and examination rooms.
The health board said the “state-of-the-art facility would not have been possible without the unwavering contributions, support, and fundraising efforts of local communities.”
The official opening will take place on Saturday, 10 May from 11am to 12.30pm.
All members of the community are welcome to attend for a tour of the unit and experience the bespoke artwork and environment created by local artists and poets.
Following the opening event, the unit will immediately be made ready to welcome its first patients on Monday, 12 May.
Peter Skitt, Project Director and Clinical Care Group Service Director for Community and Integrated Medicine said: “The opening of the Leri Cancer Unit marks a monumental achievement for our community.
“This facility stands as a testament to the incredible support and dedication of our local residents, whose efforts have made this a reality.”
The Leri Cancer Unit has been funded primarily by charitable income.
The Bronglais Chemo Appeal was launched by Hywel Dda Health Charities in 2021 to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start.
Local communities raised money for the project by walking, cycling, golfing, gardening, holding a summer ball, and even staging an Elvis tribute helping to reach the target in just ten months.