Machynlleth has a new cemetery thanks to a collaboration between the county council and town council.
The Y Plas Cemetery has been developed on land near Machynlleth’s Y Plas after the town’s original cemetery at Tregarth reached its capacity after 120 years.
With no additional land available to expand the original cemetery, Powys County Council conducted a study on the feasibility of developing a potential site for a replacement cemetery on land situated at the back of Y Plas.
In collaboration with Machynlleth Town Council, the county council has developed half-an-acre of land for the new cemetery in the town.
Cllr Richard Church, cabinet member for a Safer Powys, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to develop a new cemetery, which will provide burial space for the people of Machynlleth for the next 150 years.
“This development would not have been possible if it wasn’t for our collaboration with Machynlleth Town Council and I would like to thank them in help us maintain this important service for the town.”
If you have any questions or would like to reserve a plot, contact the council's Environment Health team by emailing [email protected] or by phone on 01597 827467.