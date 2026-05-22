A second consultation on the future of stroke services at Bronglais Hospital could be launched by Hywel Dda University Health Board after a previous plan was deferred earlier this year.
The health board said it will consider plans to launch a second phase of public consultation on the future of stroke services at its meeting on 28 May.
A public consultation on the Clinical Services Plan last year drew more than 4,000 responses and led to a large protest meeting in Aberystwyth’s Great Hall, and more than 17,000 signing one of the biggest petitions in the Senedd’s 26-year history.
Health board members in February were told the current service being offered was not achieving the standards required, but the board was told the service is safe currently.
No definite decision was made at that meeting on the future of stroke services, but now a new plan has emerged.
Hywel Dda said that “stroke services are fragile and currently do not meet clinical standards.”
“The service is currently spread across four hospital sites, and the Health Board does not have specialist cover seven days a week,” the health board said.
“This can lead to patient outcomes that are not as good as they could be. Change is needed to ensure services are safe, sustainable, accessible and kind for patients and staff.”
A new plan - an amalgamation of new options presented to the health board in February - will now go out to a second consultation as a preferred option, the health board said.
The preferred option would create a 24-hour acute stroke and rehabilitation unit at Glangwili Hospital; a stroke rehabilitation unit at Bronglais Hospital, with treat and transfer for stroke provided from Bronglais, Prince Philip and Withybush hospitals.
Dr Neil Wooding, Chair of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Thank you to everyone who has already given their time and provided feedback in the first phase of our Clinical Services Plan consultation, which has enabled us to reach this point.
“While we were able to take decisions on eight of the nine fragile services included in our Clinical Services Plan earlier this year, no decisions about the future model for stroke services have been made.
“If endorsed by our Board, we will be inviting individuals and organisations who are interested in the services we provide to share their views with us on the preferred option for the future of stroke services at Hywel Dda.”
If approved, the second phase of consultation will launch on 28 May and will run until 26 July.
Lee Davies, Executive Director of Strategy and Planning, said: “We know how important stroke services are to our communities, and we are committed to taking the time needed to understand people’s views on the preferred option and the other options already consulted on, before any final decisions are made.
“We need to change our current service to ensure that people in our communities have the best possible outcomes and chance of recovery from a stroke.”
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