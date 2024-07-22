“By making this bilingual, 20 minute film, we're hoping to inspire others to give mountain biking a go.” Trailrippers Project is the brainchild of two young Machynlleth riders, Nathan and Ruben de Vaux. After noticing the lack of diversity in the sport and the barriers they faced as young people of colour, they created Trailrippers to encourage others to join the sport, aiming to grow a development team and create a more inclusive mountain biking scene through authentic films amplifying under-represented voices.