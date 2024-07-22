A new film project will explore the unique roots of mountain biking in the Dyfi Valley - and it needs your support.
‘Dyfi Groms’ will tell the story of mountain biking culture in the valley through the eyes of its young riders.
The film made by Trailrippers Project CIC hopes to ‘show how strong the local mountain biking community is in its diversity of riders in age, backgrounds and riding levels’.
Flow - the first film by Trailrippers
To do this, they’re hoping to fundraise £1,000 through a raffle which runs until 1 August.
Prizes include a two-night stay in an off-grid camper with Camper Van Hire Mid-Wales, an Outdoor Adventure Voucher for canyoning for four people with Adrenalin Addicts, two Fox Transfer Performance Elite dropper posts, and a free mountain bike suspension service from Silverfish Service Centre in Risca.
About the bilingual film: “Following a few key people, the film showcases how mountain biking connects different generations, brings joy and community as well as offering opportunities for employment.
“We believe that mountain biking can play an important role as part of adventure tourism in Wales, and offer employment opportunities to young people in the areas where they grow up.
“By making this bilingual, 20 minute film, we're hoping to inspire others to give mountain biking a go.” Trailrippers Project is the brainchild of two young Machynlleth riders, Nathan and Ruben de Vaux. After noticing the lack of diversity in the sport and the barriers they faced as young people of colour, they created Trailrippers to encourage others to join the sport, aiming to grow a development team and create a more inclusive mountain biking scene through authentic films amplifying under-represented voices.
‘Dyfi Groms’ will be Trailrippers second film, following their much acclaimed ‘Flow’ which won multiple awards and was shown worldwide.
After the Dyfi Valley won the Singletrack Magazine Award for Best UK Riding Destination, the Trailrippers team decided it was time for it’s second film, directed by Ashley Leung from Tiny House Creatives.
Raffle entries start from £3 on the Trailrippers Crowdfunder here. Entrants must be 18 years old or over and be a UK resident.